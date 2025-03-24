Dayton City Commission meet the candidates forum tonight

The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Monday will host a Meet the Candidates Forum with Dayton City Commission candidates.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1001 Harvard Blvd.
The following Dayton City Commission candidates will speak at the event: Darius Beckham, Jacob Davis, Valerie Duncan, Darryl Fairchild, and Karen Wick.
The moderator will be Tom Roberts, second vice president and chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Political Action Committee.
