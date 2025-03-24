Breaking: Dayton City Commission meet the candidates forum tonight

Ohio NAACP president Tom Roberts speaks at a community listening session in Dayton on Thursday.

The Dayton Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Monday will host a Meet the Candidates Forum with Dayton City Commission candidates.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, located at 1001 Harvard Blvd.

The following Dayton City Commission candidates will speak at the event: Darius Beckham, Jacob Davis, Valerie Duncan, Darryl Fairchild, and Karen Wick.

The moderator will be Tom Roberts, second vice president and chair of the Dayton Unit NAACP Political Action Committee.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.