Dayton commission candidates discuss youth development

The four people running for the Dayton City Commission this fall answered a series of questions during a candidate event held on Monday night by the Dayton Unit NAACP, including one about what they propose doing to help young people.

Two incumbents face two challengers for two open seats on the city commission.

Asked about youth development, Commissioner Chris Shaw said he helped acquire funding to set up an apprenticeship program that will provide young people access and exposure to the building trades.

He said this program will help youth develop skills they need for some of the high-paying jobs that are coming to the region, especially at and around the Dayton International Airport.

Marcus Bedinger, a retail manager and first time political hopeful, said there’s economic despair in the city that is impacting the community’s psyche.

Bedinger, who has two young children in preschool and kindergarten in the Dayton Public Schools, said this stems from a lack of good jobs and limited access to health care and other problems parts of the city.

Bedinger said the city needs new leadership because downtown has seen huge investments while other neighborhoods of the city have been neglected and are crumbling.

Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph said it’s imperative the city partners with the Dayton school board, churches and other community organizations to try to improve the outlook for its youth.

Joseph said the city promoted and voters approved an earnings tax increase that provides funding to help ensure that all 4-year-olds in the city had access to good-quality preschool.

Joseph said the city’s recreational services are very important and the city is looking at making improvements to its recreational options that will benefit the youth.

Valerie Duncan said economic development has a lot of bearing on youth development.

She said too many young people in Dayton live in deteriorating neighborhoods with vacant and blighted houses and boarded-up properties.

She said Dayton has thousands of empty and dilapidated homes and the city needs new and better programs to fix up many of these properties.

She said the city also needs to take steps to better help prepare young people for high-skilled and high-paying occupations.