Dayton commission to vote on ‘source of income’ anti-housing discrimination law

Dayton is considering adding “source of income” as one of the protected classes under the city’s anti-discrimination housing laws, meaning landlords and housing providers could not turn down prospective tenants because they receive rent vouchers, child or spousal support, Social Security benefits, public assistance or other kinds of payments.
The Dayton City Commission on Wednesday had the first reading of an ordinance that would amend city code to try to protect people from being denied housing because they receive certain types of lawful sources of income.
Some landlords and housing providers refuse to rent their homes and apartments to people who derive income from certain safety-net or government assistance programs or who receive federal housing subsidies, like Section 8 housing vouchers.
“This would prevent that kind of discrimination from occurring,” said Marty Gehres, the Dayton Municipal Court clerk who helped draft the proposed ordinance and who chaired a subcommittee that focused on this subject.
City code already prohibits housing discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, familial status and disability.
But Dayton code, Ohio law and federal law currently do not prohibit landlords and housing providers from refusing to rent to potential tenants based on their income sources.
However, about a dozen Ohio cities have passed ordinances with source of income protections, including Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron and Yellow Springs.
Some landlord associations have criticized source-of- income laws because they say they can place significant regulatory burdens on housing providers.
About the Author