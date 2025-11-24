Breaking: Name, Image and Likeness proposal approved by OHSAA schools

Dayton could raise water, sewer rates by more than 8% next three years

A water tower at the Miami water treatment plant on Chuck Wagner Lane in northeast Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
Dayton’s water and sewer rates could be going up by more than 8% in each of the next three years, which administrators say is in response to inflation, unfunded regulatory considerations and the need to invest in the utility systems.

Dayton City Commission Wednesday is expected to vote on an ordinance that would establish a new rate structure for 2026, 2027 and 2028.

A water tower in East Dayton.

Dayton still had the 12th lowest combined water and sewer utility costs of 70 jurisdictions that were surveyed by the Piqua Utilities Department.

The numbers

Dayton has about 52,170 metered water connections and 51,200 metered sewer connections. The city provides water to more than 400,000 people across the Miami Valley.

Dayton proposes to increase water charges by 8.5% annually in 2026, 2027 and 2028. The city plans to increase sewer rates by 9.5% next year and 9% in both 2027 and 2028. Stormwater charges could increase by 2.5% annually for the next three years.

Dayton estimates that the average quarterly increase in water, sewer and stormwater charges will be about $24.

Last year, residential households’ average quarterly water bills were $133.25 and sewer bills were $108.40.

The city increased water rates by 9% in 2023, 2024 and 2025, while sewer rates increased by 7.5% in 2023 and 2024 and 5.5% in 2025.

Montgomery County recently approved 5% rate hikes for water and sewer services.

A young girl plays in the fountain at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

The Piqua Utilities Department conducts an annual survey of quarterly water and sewer rates, and the 2025 survey found that Dayton had the 12th lowest combined costs ($260).

The jurisdictions with the least expensive combined costs were Minster ($160); Union ($211); and Butler County ($213). The most expensive were Yellow Springs ($710); Piqua ($551); and Vandalia ($493).

