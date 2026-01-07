Dayton, county leaders welcome Rep. Turner-backed effort to make downtown safer

The Dayton city commission has the resolution on its Wednesday meeting agenda. Former Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. was a member of the working group.

Downtown Dayton has seen more than $3 billion in investments over the past 10 years, according to the city’s drafted resolution.

“A group of business leaders, elected officials and local law enforcement have come together to identify issues and make recommendations that would strengthen and protect downtown Dayton to ensure it remains a place for people to work, live, play and feel safe and secure,” the resolution draft states.

The Dayton Daily News requested a copy of the resolution that was sent to the Montgomery County commission.

Montgomery County commissioners — Judy Dodge, Carolyn Rice and Mary McDonald, who was the sole county commissioner in the working group — said they “appreciate the individuals and organizations working to enhance safety and vitality in downtown Dayton, including the Downtown Dayton Security Work Group” in a statement they shared jointly with Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert Tuesday afternoon.

Dedicated security service personnel will be added at Courthouse Square, with 24-7. on-site coverage. A security team already works in county-owned buildings in downtown Dayton.

“This enhanced security will cost approximately $223,000 per year, bringing the total annual cost to maintain Courthouse Square to approximately $400,000,” according to the county commissioners and administrator.

County leaders said they’ve approved $24.9 million for Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services and $2.2 million in Human Services Levy dollars for people experiencing homelessness.

The county commission “will review available data, assess gaps and ensure our actions align with the county’s responsibilities,” according to a media statement.

“We take community concerns seriously, value the group’s contributions, and will continue to engage as partners to support ongoing safety efforts,” county leaders shared in their statement.

Dayton’s new mayor, Shenise Turner-Sloss, said she welcomes the collaboration and appreciates the emphasis on increasing social services, saying more can be done and needs to be done to address the “root causes” of crime.

“We’re going to be — need to be — very intentional in how we approach this,” she said.

Downtown crime trends

Crime, violence and other problems, particularly around the Greater Dayton RTA bus hub, have been the source of community complaints for years.

A Dayton Daily News analysis of 2024 police data found that violent gun crime occurred more frequently in the city’s west and northwest geography, with only about 3% of violent gun crimes with injuries occurring in the city’s downtown.

Turner-Sloss, who was sworn into her seat as mayor earlier this week, said public safety was among the top priorities for the city’s future.

But public safety goes far beyond “who responds after harms occur.”

“Safety is prevention. Safety is a stable housing. It is strengthened through job creation and inclusive economic development,” Turner-Sloss said on Monday evening. “It requires accessible behavioral health care. It depends on early, humane intervention and real opportunities. Safety means honoring and protecting our neighbors in every part of the city, in all neighborhoods.”

The city will partner with social service agencies to support residents experiencing homelessness, unemployment, substance abuse or mental health crises. Turner-Sloss said she will also work to make the city’s Violence Interruption Program become a permanent line item in the city budget.

Dayton’s elected leaders approved $473,000 last year for a program designed to interrupt cycles of violence. The model, developed by Cure Violence Global, takes a public health approach to reducing violence — treating it like a contagious disease. The program is expected to launch this year.

Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild said on Monday after being sworn into his third term that it’s time for Dayton to “comprehensively reimagine public safety.”

“I welcome their desire to make downtown safe, and I look forward to working with them,” he said of the working group. “Their work will be a key component of reimagining public safety.”

Fairchild said he wants to work with Turner-Sloss and others to create a parallel working group for the city’s neighborhoods.

“It will be both/and, not either/or,” he said.