Group formed by Rep. Turner calls for ‘coordinated approach’ to improve downtown Dayton safety

“We wanted to make certain that we looked at the root causes of ways in which we can impact the areas of security in the community, as we wanted a plan for next summer,” Turner said during a press conference Monday at his Dayton office. “We want to make sure that people feel safe and that we have a coordinated approach.”

The working group had a mixture of leaders representing the Dayton area, including state representatives and senators from both parties, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald, outgoing Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr., Dayton City Commissioner Chris Shaw and Commissioner-Elect Darius Beckham.

The group also included leaders of other organizations, like the University of Dayton. Leaders of businesses that have offices in the downtown area — CareSource, Woodard Development and Stratacache — also had a role in the working group.

“Downtown is at a tipping point,” said Woodard Development CEO Jason Woodard. “The good news is that can go in a very positive direction. I think it’s imperative that we’re proactive from this point forward to shape the outcomes we want for our residents and businesses that call Dayton home.”

The group identified increased social services as a priority for a downtown safety strategy. Turner said the group recommends a “census” of unhoused people downtown. This would include details about where unhoused people are coming from, what social services they need and where they’re located downtown.

“We are currently operating without data,” Turner said. “So we want to make sure we have the data and information so we can apply those social services.”

The group also recommends increased police presence and enforcement in the city’s downtown core, suggesting partnerships between local law enforcement agencies like the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Dayton Police Department, Sinclair Police, University of Dayton Police Department and the local security teams of downtown offices.

“Really, it’s how do we get all of the resources that are already here working together, then how do we look for more security within the area and resources that we can bring to the area,” Turner said.

Woodard said the city is “taking the lead” by adding a substation in the downtown area next to the Greater Dayton RTA bus hub. The temporary substation is expected to begin operations by March in a vacant property at 30 S. Main St. that is owned by the transit agency.

A 2024 Dayton survey found that about 30% of city residents say they feel unsafe or very unsafe downtown, compared to 38% who indicated that they feel safe or very safe in the urban center.

The working group has called on the city of Dayton and Montgomery County to adopt a resolution affirming a commitment to collaboration.

The Dayton city commission has a first reading of the resolution on its Wednesday meeting agenda.

While McDonald — the sole Republican on the three-member county commission — was part of Turner’s group, the county’s response to the group’s proposals was noncommittal. “We have received it. We are currently evaluating next steps at this time,” said county spokesperson Danielle Malagerie.

“It has taken all of us: the city, the county, the state, the federal level, and of course the business community have come together to invest in our downtown,” Turner said. “We have seen amazing revitalization. Downtown has become a place where we all come together.”

Reporter Aimee Hancock contributed to this report.