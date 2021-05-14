Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast explores racism as a public health crisis

dayton-daily-news logo
On June 6, members of Miami Valley Area Physicians of Indian Origin, other physician organizations and Wright State University knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at Patricia Allen Park in Springboro, Ohio in order to offer solidarity and honor the memory of George Floyd and many other victims over the years. About 150 physicians and medical students of various racist participated.
By Jordan Laird

Over the last year, many local governments and institutions declared — or considered declaring — racism a public health crisis. The second episode of Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast explores what that means.

The recently launched podcast from the Dayton Daily News discusses the most pressing issues facing the Dayton region and seeks solutions. For this episode, host Jordan Laird spoke with a local Black mother who lost an infant; Dayton pediatrician Dr. Alonzo Patterson; Reem Aly, vice president of the Health Policy Institute of Ohio; and others.

You can listen below.

