Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast explores racism as a public health crisis

Over the last year, many local governments and institutions declared — or considered declaring — racism a public health crisis. The second episode of Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast explores what that means.
The recently launched podcast from the Dayton Daily News discusses the most pressing issues facing the Dayton region and seeks solutions. For this episode, host Jordan Laird spoke with a local Black mother who lost an infant; Dayton pediatrician Dr. Alonzo Patterson; Reem Aly, vice president of the Health Policy Institute of Ohio; and others.
You can listen below.
To listen to all episodes of Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast, visit daytondailynews.com/list/path-forward-podcast or listen wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.