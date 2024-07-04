Dayton Daily News wins awards in state journalism competition

The categories are:

1. Best Criminal Justice Reporting: Josh Sweigart and Sydney Dawes, first place. Their submissions focused on the rape case involving former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor John Amos, and how his case was handled differently.

Judges’ comments: “Dayton Daily News’ reporting on the Amos case exemplifies what should be the modern standard for criminal justice reporting. Rather than simply reporting on the case and official decisions as though the criminal justice system is benevolent and just, the newspaper examined and challenged the system itself. Staff detailed how a powerful and largely unaccountable system led to a former prosecutor receiving preferential treatment from start to finish. Their efforts uncovered uneven treatment and illuminated truths that may otherwise have remained under wraps. This is the type of woefully rare criminal justice reporting our industry and society need.”

2. Best Deadline Writing: Staff, first place. The submissions are from the first 24 hours of an active shooter situation Nov. 20 at the Beavercreek Walmart, when a man a 20-year-old Dayton man shot and injured four people before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

>>Beavercreek Walmart shooting: Shooter ID’d; 3 victims in stable condition

>>Woman recounts Beavercreek Walmart shooting: ‘He walked right past me’

>>VIDEO: Police release body camera footage from Beavercreek Walmart shooting

3. Best Science/Medical/Health Care Reporting, Samantha Wildow, first place. She looked at hospital finances through audited financial statements, an independent analyst along with a roundtable with local hospital leaders and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association to find out the pandemic’s toll.

>>Local hospitals weathered financial storm from COVID

>>Local hospital execs received millions in bonuses during pandemic

>>Death of local nurse shines a light on the emotional, physical toll of the profession

4. Best Explanatory Journalism: Sydney Dawes, Eileen McClory, second place. With the Ohio Department of Taxation recommending large increases in its revaluation, the Dayton Daily News worked with the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office to examine how these massive value increases affect what homeowners pay in taxes. how some districts will benefit far more than others, and steps for property owners to appeal their taxable values.

>>Explainer: How historic projected property value increases could impact your property taxes

>>Some local school districts seeking levies getting property tax boon

>>Thousands of local property owners had their taxable values lowered. Here’s how

5. Best Public Service/Social Issues Reporting, Lynn Hulsey, Jessica Orozco, second place. A vibrant and growing Haitian immigrant population in Springfield is leaving its mark on the community. The influx of children who have little or no English has inspired Springfield Schools to add multilingual resources and curriculum. However, the death of a child during a bus crash involving a Haitian immigrant created turmoil with negativity toward the community and its allies.

>>Haitian immigrants in Springfield face complex immigration system and log delays

>>Springfield schools face influx of non-English speaking students

>>Local nonprofit that assists Haitian immigrants dispels myths, urges compassion

6. Best Columnist in Ohio, Ray Marcano, second place. “Really dynamic writing. Explores myriad topics thoughtfully and with perspective and grit,” is how the judges described Ray Marcano’s portfolio of six columns.

>>MARCANO: On Aug. 8, Ohio will be the epicenter of efforts to dismantle your rights

>>MARCANO: This is what a power grab looks like

>>MARCANO: COVID isn’t done with us

>>MARCANO: The importance of local media following the East Palestine derailment

>>MARCANO: Tackling the complicated nature of ‘personal responsibility’

>>MARCANO: First Amendment rights auditors’ antics disrupt schools

7. Best Graphic Designer in Ohio, Alexis Larsen, second place. She designed informational graphics to accompany articles.

8. Best Reporter in Ohio, Cornelius Frolik, second place. He covers Dayton and often writes about economic development, government spending and performance. For his submissions he focused on issues surrounding nuisance housing and the Section 8 program.

>>Dayton approves ‘source of income’ protections; landlords rip Section 8 program

>>Top owner of Dayton nuisance properties explains why he’s buying up eyesores

>>Renters on Section 8 routinely denied access to apartments in suburbs