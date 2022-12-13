Dayton defense contractor poised for big orders with new contract

A Dayton defense contractor is positioned to compete for big Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contracts thanks to a new award.
Tangram Flex, Inc. said it is an awardee of the “Architecture and Integration Directorate Multiple Award” contract.
That means the company is eligible to compete for orders under a $900 million ceiling for an array of services — what the business called “approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, the characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping” and more.
“The speed of technology development and advancement today means that we need the ability to upgrade and redesign defense systems rapidly and with precision and security,” said Ryan Helbach, the company’s director of business development. “Our deep focus and expertise in component-based engineering, software integration, MOSA, and DevSecOps is well-suited to supporting AFLCMC (Air Force Life Cycle Management Center) in its goals under this ID/IQ.”
“ID/IQ” refers to an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract, a contract that offers an indefinite quantity of services for a fixed time.
In general, the location of work performance will be determined at the contract direct order level and is expected to be completed December 2032.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
This is the second ID/IQ award for Tangram Flex this year. Earlier, the business was awarded under a $950 million Air Force contract to support Joint All Domain Command and Control.
Tangram Flex is based in the Avant-Garde building at 607 E. Third St. in Dayton.
