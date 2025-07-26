Dayton Dragons will introduce an ‘outdoor walk-thru holiday lights experience’ this autumn

Schedule: Deck the Diamond will run nightly for 45 days on the following 2025/2026 dates from 6 to 9 p.m.

November 14-16

November 18-23

November 25-30

December 2-7

December 9-14

December 16-24

December 26-31

January 2-3

What is it?: Every ten minutes, a synchronized music and light show will take place including a display where the stadium lights come alive in harmony with the holiday music, according to the Dayton Dragons.

“We’re transforming Day Air Ballpark into a winter wonderland filled with activities for guests of all ages. Extending the use of our facility well into our off-season from baseball games,” said Dayton Dragons President and General Manager Robert Murphy. “Another fantastic way to continue to bring the community and families together in Downtown Dayton.”

About the event: Attendees can roast s’mores at fire pits located around the ballpark, enjoy special holiday food creations and winter cocktails.

Children can meet, take photos and write letters to Santa, participate in a scavenger hunt, play carnival games and create their own ornament. Families can also ride the North Pole Express and enjoy plenty of “Elfie Stations” located around the ballpark including a 44-foot-tall Christmas tree.

Guests are reminded that Day Air Ballpark is a cashless venue. Merry Market, the North Pole Express and all food/beverage items require additional purchases. All other activities are included in the ticket price.

Ticket Information: Tickets for Deck the Diamond are on sale now and may be purchased at dragonsdeckthediamond.com.

Pre-purchased admission is $12 for Monday through Thursday dates and $14 for Friday through Sunday dates. There is also a flexible date ticket available where you pick the date. A limited number of tickets are available for each Deck the Diamond event date with advanced purchases encouraged.

Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Dayton Dragons Box Office or by calling 937-228-2287.

Parking: Parking near Day Air Ballpark can be found on various side streets or metered spots are free starting at 6 p.m. on weekdays and free on weekends.

Deck the Diamond guests are allowed to put themselves in the middle of the light show by circling the field’s warning track and allowing for an immersive light experience.

Booking: Day Air Ballpark will also have numerous areas available for groups, families and companies of any size to celebrate the holidays together including luxury suites (heated indoor suites), the new Diamond Club and more!

Guests can select from a special catering menu and enjoy touring the holiday lights and activities on the same night. For more information on booking your holiday party, please visit dragonsdeckthediamond.com or call 937-228-2287 x 698.

To learn more about Deck the Diamond, visit www.dragonsdeckthediamond.com.