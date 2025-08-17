Dayton family hits new note with Music Go Round

“There’s a sense of purpose that comes with this store,” Layla said. “People come in every day and say ‘Wow, you’re bringing music back to Dayton.’”

Music Go Round is part of Winmark-The Resale Company, which franchises retail resale stores including Once Upon a Child, Plato’s Closet and Play It Again Sports.

Customers are paid on the spot for the instruments, gear and accessories they sell to the store. There is no consignment.

Merchandise is resold to customers, often at prices that allow access to the world of music to people who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity.

“It really feels like I’m connecting to the community with this,” said Reina, the driving force behind the family’s decision to open a music-based store.

After discussions with her parents, Reina used her college fund to help finance the franchise costs. Initial investment in Winmark is between $337,050 and $430,500, according to the company’s website.

It was the right decision for a family that has a passion for music, Layla said.

Layla was originally a music major at the University of Southern California. She and Brad, a physician at Miami Valley Hospital, both play the bassoon and have performed in community bands.

Reina started playing drums at 11 and is part of the local band Dufas.

She will be running operations as the store’s manager. Layla and other family members have been helping set up merchandise and working with sellers. Brad took classes at Sinclair Community College to learn the accounting side of things.

It’s Reina, however, who will be handling the day-to-day operations as things move forward. It’s been a real-world learning experience, she said.

“It’s been a crash course in business, with the emphasis on the crash.” Reina said.

Music Go Round is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

This weekend’s grand opening features food trucks, giveaways and musical performances by local musicians.