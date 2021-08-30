dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton firefighter injured during weekend blaze

Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago

A Dayton firefighter sustained minor injuries Saturday morning while battling a blaze.

Dayton Fire Captain Brad French said crews were dispatched to 110 N. Hedges St. at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

“One firefighter sustained minor injuries during fire operations, and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition,” French said.

The captain said the fire was reported by a neighbor and the cause remains under investigation.

