Dayton firefighter injured during weekend blaze

A Dayton firefighter sustained minor injuries Saturday morning while battling a blaze.
Dayton Fire Captain Brad French said crews were dispatched to 110 N. Hedges St. at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
“One firefighter sustained minor injuries during fire operations, and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition,” French said.
The captain said the fire was reported by a neighbor and the cause remains under investigation.
