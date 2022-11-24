Dayton firefighters respond to fire at tornado-damaged apartment complex

Dayton firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an apartment complex damaged in the Memorial Day tornadoes three years ago.
The fire was reported around 8:39 a.m. on Thanksgiving at Foxton Court Apartments in the 4500 block of Foxton Court.
Initial reports indicated one unit was fully involved.
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes severely damaged about 22 Foxton Court apartment buildings. Earlier this year, the City of Dayton was considering selling what was left of the complex to Five Rivers MetroParks, as well as a former city tree nursery.
MetroParks would then demolish and remediate the area, which was expected to cost about $1.9 million, according to city documents.
