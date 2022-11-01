Dayton fund gets $45M in targeted market tax credits

“Community development entities across Ohio are working to drive economic opportunity in our communities. The new markets tax credit gives them the boost they need to attract private investment,” Brown said in his own announcement. “Today’s awards will help create good jobs and lift up local economies across Ohio.”

Similar awards went to other Ohio communities, according to Brown’s office:

$35 million to the Cleveland New Markets Investment Fund in Cleveland

$45 million to the Northeast Ohio Development Fund, also in Cleveland

$60 million to the Ohio Community Development Fund in Columbus

$45 million to the Uptown Consortium in Cincinnati.

The program was authorized by Congress in 2000 to encourage investment in census tracts located in low-income communities. The credits allow individual and corporate investors to receive a credit against their federal income tax in exchange for making investments in financial intermediaries called Community Development Entities.

In this case, CityWide is such an entity, acting as a financial intermediary through which capital flows from an investor to a qualified business in a low-income community.

Congress so far has authorized 18 rounds of the tax credit allocations. This award represents the sixth federal allocation CityWide said it has received.