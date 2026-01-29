Dayton homeless shelters busy but keeping people warm during below-freezing temps

Breaking: Water main break closes part of Kettering road

Two homeless shelters in Dayton are busier than usual with the arctic blast moving through the region. The CEO of Homefull, which runs the men's homeless shelter on Gettysburg Avenue, said no one is being turned away. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Two homeless shelters in Dayton are busier than usual.

However, the CEO of Homefull, which runs the men’s shelter, says they are not turning anyone away.

The men’s homeless shelter is located at 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave. in southwest Dayton. A women and family shelter, run by St. Vincent de Paul, is also available.

ExploreDayton women’s homeless shelter reduced bed count after fire inspection found problems

Joseph Gebhart, assistant director of shelter ministries with St. Vincent de Paul Society in Dayton, said the shelter’s 84 single women beds are full, and 104 beds for families are full. About 25 people are on mats for overflow, he said. The shelter is not asking people to leave during the day due to the cold.

“Things are going well, no issues,” he said.

The National Weather Service is projecting a long Arctic outbreak through this week, where temperatures will fall below zero degrees several nights in a row. Below average temperatures will persist through next week.

The cold temperatures are dangerous for anyone outside for long periods of time. The shelters have responded by adding overflow and allowing people to stay at the shelter during the day.

“Our numbers have increased over the last few days and we will continue to respond to those in need,” said Tina Patterson, the Homefull CEO. “We are in constant contact with police and fire to be assured that anyone who is in need can enter the shelter at this time.”

Since the weather is so cold, the men who stay at the shelter are staying put, Patterson said. She didn’t say how many people were at the shelter.

“It’s about keeping people safe and alive,” Patterson said.

ExploreMost districts not close to using up ‘snow days’ this school year

Homefull took over operations at the shelter last July after the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dayton announced they couldn’t continue to operate the shelter due to rising costs.

The shelter first opened in 2009.

Patterson said the shelter is continuing to operate, even with staff not able to come into work. Other staff members have covered and have worked significant overtime, she said.

“We are always in need of financial support as all this comes with increased costs,” Patterson said.

