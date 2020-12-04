Dayton International Airport lowers parking rates

Dayton International Airport reduced its rates for short- and long-term parking.
Parking at the airport is now $5 a day for long-term parking, which now features a quick walk through the covered garage into the terminal. The short-term park and walk, which is next to the airline ticketing entrance, is now $10 a day and accepts credit cards only for a touchless transaction, according to a news release issued Friday evening from the city of Dayton.
The reduced rates are in effect until further notice.
The covered garage is open for reserved parking, which can be confirmed at FlyDayton.com, which also provides information on all other airport amenities, the release stated.
Signs at the airport direct travelers to the lots with the special rates. The economy lot, valet parking and the overflow lot are all closed, and the DAYrider courtesy shuttle is temporarily not in service.
Anyone who requires special parking assistance can call 937-898-1555.