Dayton Lakeview neighborhood changing: Demo for Hilltop Homes, updates for park

The sign says the park will be closed from last month until May 2025.

The Dayton City Commission earlier this year approved a $440,500 contract with Outdoor Enterprises LLC to buy and install a new park shelter, playground equipment and modular restroom at the park.

The city said some of the existing park elements will be demolished or removed.

“This will upgrade many of the amenities and sidewalk at McCabe Park,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Just south of the park is a cluster of apartment buildings that belong to Greater Dayton Premier Management (GDPM), the local public housing authority.

This apartment complex, called Hilltop Homes, has 150 units, but all the residents have been relocated because GDPM is going to to demolish all of the buildings.

Jennifer Heapy, CEO of GDPM, recently told the Dayton Daily News that the notice to proceed with demolition should be issued any day now.

She said demolition should begin this month and will take less than six months to complete.

Heapy also said GDPM is waiting on federal approval to begin demolishing some of the apartment buildings in the DeSoto Bass public housing complex, which is not far from Hilltop Homes.

Heapy said demolition at DeSoto Bass should start this fall or winter.

Hilltop Homes was built in 1965, and DeSoto Bass was constructed in 1945 to serve low-income families.

Hilltop Homes residents have been relocated into other public housing units, while some were given housing vouchers.

The Renew Miami Chapel Plan, a visioning document for the Lakeview neighborhood and four other neighborhoods in West Dayton, recommends extending Lakeside Lake’s park-like setting into McCabe Park and the Hilltop Homes site.