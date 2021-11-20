dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man, 62, charged with rape of teen girl

Terry Fields
Terry Fields

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A 62-year-old man was charged Friday in a Dayton rape case involving a 17-year-old girl.

Terry Fields faces three counts of rape and one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

A teen told Dayton police that Fields sexually assaulted her multiple times within the last year while she was 17, according to an affidavit.

When police interviewed Fields, he gave investigators written permission to search his cellphone, where police found a video of the teen dancing in the nude, the document stated.

Fields remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Thursday evening arrest by Dayton police.

Jen Balduf
