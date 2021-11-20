Dayton man, 62, charged with rape of teen girl

A 62-year-old man was charged Friday in a Dayton rape case involving a 17-year-old girl.
Terry Fields faces three counts of rape and one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
A teen told Dayton police that Fields sexually assaulted her multiple times within the last year while she was 17, according to an affidavit.
When police interviewed Fields, he gave investigators written permission to search his cellphone, where police found a video of the teen dancing in the nude, the document stated.
Fields remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Thursday evening arrest by Dayton police.
