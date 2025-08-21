Dayton man accused in deadly shooting pleads guilty

• Terrill J. Nelson Sr., 35, pleaded guilty to two counts each of murder, felonious assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What’s next?

• Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8.

What was he accused of?

• Nelson reportedly shot and killed Lafeon Hamilton on Feb. 20, 2023.

• Around 11:57 p.m., Dayton responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road.

• A woman called 911 and said her brother had been drinking and shot her other brother in the head, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. Dayton police confirmed Nelson and Hamilton knew each other but were not related.

• Nelson allegedly fled the scene in a stolen 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe.

• Police used license plate reader technology to find Nelson. When officers attempted to stop him, he fled the traffic stop, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer previously said.

• Nelson drove as fast as approximately 100 mph during the pursuit, according to police. Officers used stop stick tire deflation devices and a precision maneuver to stop the SUV and take Nelson into custody.