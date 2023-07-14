X

Dayton man accused of beating, choking and sexually assaulting woman in Trotwood

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
7 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of beating a woman with a pistol, choking her until she passed out and sexually assaulting her over the Fourth of July holiday in Trotwood.

Ronnie J. Brown, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape, felonious assault, abduction, tampering with evidence, strangulation and four counts of having weapons while under disability for prior drug convictions and offenses of violence.

Explore1 killed, 2 injured after 3 shootings within 8 hours in Dayton

“Defendant struck victim in face with firearm, strangled to the point she passed out and then dragged her from the bedroom to the kitchen,” read an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in Trotwood.

He remains held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Man accused of throwing lit firework into Dayton crowd indicted
2
Miamisburg man avoids jail time in child pornography case
3
Woman says gunfire was accidental after man shot, killed in Dayton
4
1 killed, 2 injured after 3 shootings within 8 hours in Dayton
5
Trial set for ex-Montgomery County assistant prosecutor indicted on...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top