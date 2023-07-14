Dayton man accused of beating, choking and sexually assaulting woman in Trotwood

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of beating a woman with a pistol, choking her until she passed out and sexually assaulting her over the Fourth of July holiday in Trotwood.

Ronnie J. Brown, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape, felonious assault, abduction, tampering with evidence, strangulation and four counts of having weapons while under disability for prior drug convictions and offenses of violence.

“Defendant struck victim in face with firearm, strangled to the point she passed out and then dragged her from the bedroom to the kitchen,” read an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in Trotwood.

He remains held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.