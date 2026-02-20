Dayton man accused of shooting, killing fiancée indicted

On Feb. 10, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a 911 call from a man who said he shot his girlfriend in the 4700 block of Queens Avenue.

“I shot her three (expletive) times,” he said, according to dispatch records.

The caller also said he was armed and wasn’t “going out without a (expletive) fight.”

Dayton police found 33-year-old Jaime Dick shot multiple times in a vehicle outside a residence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Medics transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Rogers shot Dick while their 9- and 12-year-old children were inside the residence, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Another senseless shooting that has left two young children without their mother,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “The amount of gun violence in our community absolutely has to stop. Resorting to violence is never the way to resolve your differences.”

Rogers is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the Artemis Center at 937-461-HELP (4357) or visit www.artemiscenter.org. People can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233), text “begin” to 88788 or visit www.thehotline.org.