Dayton man charged in sexual assault of acquaintance

A 32-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance in August in Dayton.
A warrant was issued Friday for Branden Kelley, of Dayton, after he was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with three counts of rape.
Dayton police responded at 3 p.m. Aug. 7 to Kettering Health Main Campus on a report of a sexual assault that happened in the 600 block of Xenia Avenue in Dayton.
The victim in the case identified Kelley, who was an acquaintance, as the perpetrator, according to an affidavit.
DNA evidence collected in the case was a match to Kelley, the affidavit stated.
Kelley was not in custody as of Monday evening.
