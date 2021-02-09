Police: Woman hits woman in face with brick during fight in Dayton

A Dayton woman is wanted for assault after police say she broke another woman’s eye socket after she struck her in the face with a brick.
Police and medics were called around 8 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Basswood Avenue in Dayton, where a 52-year-old woman said she briefly lost consciousness after she was involved in an argument with an acquaintance that turned physical.
The suspect, Marquana S. Shaw, 29, has a warrant out for her arrest on two felonious assault charges filed Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court
When crews responded, they reported that the left side of the victim’s face was bloody and extremely swollen, Dayton medics took her to Grandview Medical Center, where the woman said doctors told her she suffered a broken eye socket and had several teeth knocked out, according to an affidavit.