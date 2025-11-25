Dayton man gets prison time in child pornography investigation

• Sentencing: Judge Elizabeth Ellis sentenced Jeffrey Ryan Dennis to three years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He will be on post-release control for five years once he is released.

• Sex offender registry: Dennis was also designated a Tier I and Tier II sex offender.

Tier I offenders must register their address annually for 15 years and Tier II offenders must register their address every 180 days for 25 years.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Dennis pleaded guilty to 10 counts each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance on Oct. 14.

• Dismissed: Twenty-one counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 32 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Child porn: The investigation began after Dayton police received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Dennis’ accounts had child sexual abuse material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

None of the images were believed to be local children.