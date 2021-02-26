Dayton man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured Trotwood woman

Chardon Lewis Brown, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on aggravated vehicular assault and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to his indictment.

Lewis was headed north around 11 p.m. Aug. 16, 2020, on North Gettysburg Avenue when he tried to turn left onto Eichelberger Avenue in Dayton, according to a traffic crash report.