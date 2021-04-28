Dayton man killed in head-on motorcycle crash in Clinton County

A Dayton man died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Chester Twp. in Clinton County Tuesday.
Terry M. Scott, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Around 5 p.m., a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac heading south on state Route 380 went left of center to avoid hitting another vehicle that was waiting to turn left onto Inwood Road, according to a preliminary investigation by troopers.
While left of center, the truck hit a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Scott head-on.
Scott was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.
The driver of the truck, Anthony R. Stevens, 54, of Wilmington, was not injured.
Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor.
Chester Twp. Fire/EMS, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.