X

Dayton man killed in head-on motorcycle crash in Clinton County

ajc.com

Local News | 57 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker
Alcohol and drugs are believed to be a factor in the deadly crash

A Dayton man died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Chester Twp. in Clinton County Tuesday.

Terry M. Scott, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExplorePolice seek suspect in fatal hit-skip crash in Dayton

Around 5 p.m., a 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac heading south on state Route 380 went left of center to avoid hitting another vehicle that was waiting to turn left onto Inwood Road, according to a preliminary investigation by troopers.

While left of center, the truck hit a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Scott head-on.

Scott was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.

The driver of the truck, Anthony R. Stevens, 54, of Wilmington, was not injured.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor.

ExploreOne flown to hospital after two-motorcycle crash in Sugarcreek Twp. Monday night

Chester Twp. Fire/EMS, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton County Coroner’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.