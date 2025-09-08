Dayton man pleads guilty in Facebook Marketplace robberies

• Ashton LJ Brooks, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Brooks allegedly lured customers on Facebook Marketplace to Elmwood Avenue in Dayton and robbed them while armed with a gun.

• He was connected to five robberies from Dec. 18, 2024, to Jan. 9, 2025, according Dayton Municipal Court records.

• Brooks is accused of stealing cash from four victims and shoes from a fifth person.

• Two of the victims identified Brooks in a photo line-up, according to court documents.

• Digital evidence allegedly linked Brooks to all five incidents.