Dayton man pleads guilty in Facebook Marketplace robberies

A Dayton man accused of robbing at least five people connected to Facebook Marketplace pleaded guilty.
What did he plead to?
• Ashton LJ Brooks, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
What was he accused of?
• Brooks allegedly lured customers on Facebook Marketplace to Elmwood Avenue in Dayton and robbed them while armed with a gun.
• He was connected to five robberies from Dec. 18, 2024, to Jan. 9, 2025, according Dayton Municipal Court records.
• Brooks is accused of stealing cash from four victims and shoes from a fifth person.
• Two of the victims identified Brooks in a photo line-up, according to court documents.
• Digital evidence allegedly linked Brooks to all five incidents.
What happens next?
• Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.
