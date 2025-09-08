Breaking: Kettering Health Greene Memorial to remain open

Dayton man pleads guilty in Facebook Marketplace robberies

A Dayton man accused of robbing at least five people connected to Facebook Marketplace pleaded guilty.

What did he plead to?

• Ashton LJ Brooks, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Ashton LJ Brooks. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

What was he accused of?

• Brooks allegedly lured customers on Facebook Marketplace to Elmwood Avenue in Dayton and robbed them while armed with a gun.

• He was connected to five robberies from Dec. 18, 2024, to Jan. 9, 2025, according Dayton Municipal Court records.

• Brooks is accused of stealing cash from four victims and shoes from a fifth person.

• Two of the victims identified Brooks in a photo line-up, according to court documents.

• Digital evidence allegedly linked Brooks to all five incidents.

What happens next?

• Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.

