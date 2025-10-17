Dayton man pleads guilty to 20 child porn charges

• Guilty plea: Jeffrey R. Dennis, 37, pleaded guilty to 10 counts each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. • Dismissed: Twenty-one counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 32 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance were dismissed.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

What was he accused of?

• Explicit images: The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted Dayton police and reported Dennis’ accounts had child sexual abuse material, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

None of the images were believed to be local children.

What happens next?