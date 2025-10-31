Dayton man sentenced to at least 12 years in Riverside fatal crash

• Sentencing: Judge Michele Henne sentenced Rustam Suleymanov, 50, to 12.5 to 18 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he convicted of?

• Trial: A jury found Suleymanov guilty of one couch each of aggravated vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and grand theft of a motor vehicle in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Fatal crash: Riverside police responded to a crash in the 3100 block of Old Troy Pike near Ingleside Avenue on Aug. 24.

A Nissan Pathfinder hit a Chevrolet Impala head-on, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Michael Lamar Jumper, of Huber Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Pathfinder, later identified as Suleymanov, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

• Speeding: An investigation revealed Suleymanov stole the Pathfinder a few minutes before the crash, less than a mile and a half away, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The SUV’s event data recorder reportedly showed the Pathfinder was going nearly 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Suleymanov lost control of the SUV, went off the road and overcorrected.

He hit the Impala at more than 70 mph, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Suleymanov allegedly never had a driver’s license.