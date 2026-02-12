Dayton man sentenced to life in prison in ex-girlfriend’s murder

On April 2, 2024, 26-year-old Montanae Davis called 911 and said her ex-boyfriend was calling and threatening her, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. Davis named Brown in the call.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Around 2:50 a.m. on April 3, 2024, Dayton police responded to the 700 block of Torrington Place for a reported shooting.

Officers found Davis in the kitchen shot multiple times in the chest and face, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police provided medical care until medics could transport Davis to the hospital. She died during surgery.

Davis’ friend was at the home and heard Davis argue with Brown over the phone early on April 3, 2024, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“A short time later, Mr. Brown arrived at the rear of the residence and began to force entry by kicking at the back door and back garage door,” an affidavit read. “Mr. Brown was able to force the door open and began to shoot Ms. Davis several times with a firearm.”

The friend grabbed her gun and shot at Brown before fleeing, according to municipal court documents.

The investigation led police to a house in the 4500 block of Queens Avenue. Investigators saw a man placed a firearm wrapped in a T-shirt in a storm sewer, according to municipal court records.

Detectives recovered the gun and arrested Brown nearby.

Last month, a jury found Brown guilty of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault following a trial, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

“The murder of Ms. Davis by this defendant was senseless and tragic,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “Ms. Davis’s 1-year-old and 4-year-old children, who were both in the residence at the time of the murder, were left without their mother. This defendant deserves to spend the rest of his natural life in prison.”