Dayton man who seriously injures preemie daughter gets 2 years

Monaghan’s daughter was taken on Feb. 28, 2021, by medics to Dayton Children’s Hospital with multiple brain bleeds, fractures to her leg and rib and bruising on her ears, arms and torso, according to a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday in court.

“Parents who harm, or allow their children to be harmed, have failed in their single most important duty of care,” the document stated. The child girl, who was “already in a fragile state from the moment she was born, wound up in the ICU at 3 weeks of age at the hands of the defendant. The defendant needs to be held accountable to maximum amount of time allowable under the terms of the plea agreement.”