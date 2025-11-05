Dayton mayor race neck and neck; Fairchild and Beckham lead in commission race

Mims is leading Turner-Sloss in a tight mayoral contest, while Fairchild and Beckham are ahead in the commission races, according to partial results from early voting posted shortly before 8 p.m. by the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Mims has about 51% of the vote, compared to Turner-Sloss’ 49%, the early results show. Fairchild has nearly 30% of the vote; Beckham has 27%; Wick has 21.8% and Davis has 21%.

Mims, 78, is a retired educator, union leader, school board member and coach who was elected mayor in 2021 after serving two terms on the city commission.

Turner-Sloss, 43, a logistics management specialist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is just the third Black woman to serve on the city commission and won her seat four years ago.

If she prevails, Turner-Sloss would be the third woman and the second woman of color to serve as Dayton’s mayor.

The city commission has five members — four city commissioners and the mayor.

Over the last four years, there have been some disagreements and fights on the dais, which at times have led to 3 to 2 votes. Mayor Mims and City Commissioners Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw have voted the same way, while Commissioners Fairchild and Turner-Sloss cast dissenting votes or abstained.

Turner-Sloss, Fairchild and Davis, who campaigned together, have said many residents are unhappy with City Hall. They say that the city has not been responsive to community concerns and they want to get rid of “status quo” politics.

Mims said under his leadership the city has been moving in the right direction and he wants to build on that momentum in a second term.

Mims, who campaigned with Beckham and Wick, said he has never lost an election. Beckham and Wick say they will bring a fresh perspective and new energy to the elected body.

Fairchild, 59, who is manager of chaplain services at Dayton Children’s hospital, has served on the city commission since 2018. Davis, 35, is a small business owner and an attorney who has handled civil rights cases.

Beckham, 28, previously served as a legislative aide and a senior policy aide to Mayor Mims. Wick is a member of the Dayton Board of Education who also owns Coco’s Bistro, a Dayton restaurant.

This story will be updated.