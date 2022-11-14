dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton mayor to chair national education task force

Local News
By
15 minutes ago

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. has been invited to chair the National League of Cities’ Mayors’ Education Task Force for a two-year term to end November 2024.

The task force is a group of mayors that works to promote partnerships between city leaders, school districts, unions and local organizations and businesses to “improve outcomes for the children and youth in their cities,” according to a release.

The National League of Cities said that Mims was invited to chair due to his education leadership and “passion for providing equitable education opportunities for youth.”

NLC CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony said, “Ensuring our youth have access to educational opportunities that set them on a path toward economic success is an important priority for so many city leaders. NLC is proud to have Mayor Jeffrey Mims of Dayton serve as the 2022-2023 Chair of our Mayors’ Education Task Force, where mayors come together to discuss and take action on critical education issues impacting young people, families, and communities.”

Mims said that he was honored by the appointment, adding, “As a lifelong educator, I look forward to bringing my experience and passion for education to this national leadership role. Along with mayors from around the country, we will uplift the critical work of improving educational opportunities for youth in our cities.”

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

