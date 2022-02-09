Mayor in first address to city: Dayton must do more for young people

He said teachers, schools and parents can’t do it alone, and there needs to be a larger collaborative effort.

“Children in this community represent 20% of the citizens but they represent 100% of our future,” Mims said. “We must do all that we can to ensure they become contributing members of our thriving society.”

Mims spent much of his roughly 27-minutes address recapping some of Dayton’s challenges and successes in recent years.

Mims talked about ongoing police reform efforts and some of the new development activities and investments going around the city, including in West Dayton.

Caption Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. gives his first State of the City address. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Dayton also is working toward 100% sustainability by 2035 to help address climate change, the mayor said, and the city is still working to battle COVID-19, which Mims called perhaps the most disruptive, devastating and deadly crisis of this lifetime.

Mims said some major difficulties lie ahead for the city, such as the potential loss of as much as $20 million in annual income tax revenue since many people who used to work in Dayton are now working from their homes in other communities.

Mims vowed to work closely with the Ohio Mayors Alliance, lawmakers and other city partners to try figure out solutions to projected funding gaps facing Dayton and other cities.

Dayton plans to use some of its $138 million in federal rescue funds for revenue replacement, but Mims called that a “temporary fix.”