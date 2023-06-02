Dayton Metro Library celebrates opening of Huber Heights Branch

“Libraries are so important and they do so much good for a community,” Klose said Friday.

Klose, who has worked for the Dayton Metro Library system throughout the entirety of the library upgrade project, also spearheaded the bond issue campaign as part of the group Citizens for Good Libraries.

Her work was recognized during Friday’s ceremony, as Trzeciak presented a plaque dedicating the new branch’s light-filled grand entrance in her honor.

“Jayne Klose was instrumental in both the passing of the construction bond and the construction of all the library buildings throughout the system,” Trzeciak said.

“The Dayton Metro Library dedicates this space in honor of Jayne Klose,” the plaque reads. “Her insistence on excellence and access for all have had a profound impact on library patrons across the county and an impact that will continue for generations yet to come.”

The open-space entrance area, designated the Jayne Klose Cultural Commons was designed to host music, dance, theater, and other celebrations of local culture, Trzeciak said.

“This has been a total team effort,” Klose said. “So many details go into designing, building, planning, and then activating these spaces ... to be part of a legacy that is making libraries that will be strong for 50 or 75 years; it’s just a tremendous honor.

The Huber Heights Branch is one piece of a construction boom around the former Marian Meadows shopping center just north of Fishburg Road. A new senior center and a $40 million housing development are both in the works around that property.

The branch offers a variety of meeting rooms and program spaces, including a large community room with both before- and after-hours access, Trzeciak said, along with a conference room, seven study rooms, an enclosed quiet reading room, a children’s area, dedicated teen space, and space for “casual gatherings.”

The Dayton Metro Library system consists of the main library on East Third Street in downtown Dayton and 16 branches, including the Huber Heights Branch.