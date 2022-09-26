Dayton Metro Library offers help with driver’s license reinstatement program

Attorneys and local court professionals will be available Friday at a free driver’s license reinstatement legal help clinic at the Dayton Metro Library’s main branch.
The walk-in clinic is from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bassani Theater Off Third, on the third floor floor of the library at 215 E. Third St.
Attorneys and local court professionals will be in attendance on first come and first serve basis to help people and discuss what may be prohibiting one from obtaining a license and approaches to license re-instatement, according to a release from the Dayton Metro Library.
Funds will not be available to assist with any fines.
For more information, click here or call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.
