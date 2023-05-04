Dayton missing 7-year-old boy: Mad River dammed, crews resume search

Crews performed land and water-based searches Thursday and used aerial and underwater drones, K-9 units and water removal. Teams were able to conduct physical searches of areas that previously weren’t accessible, according to a press release.

Dayton fire and police, Five Rivers MetroParks, Huber Heights Fire Department, Texas EquuSearch, Ohio Task Force 1 members and City of Dayton Department of Water assisted in the search.

Dayton fire’s water rescue crews also Thursday searched portions of the Great Miami River .

The fire department on Monday said the search transitioned from a rescue to a recovery.

Lucas’ mother, Amanda Rosales, was at Eastwood MetroPark Thursday with search teams. She also wrote her son’s name and date of birth and a phone number to call with information on the back of her sister’s vehicle.

Earlier this week Rosales said it was torture waiting for her son to be found.

“You sit here waiting for him to come running out or something or for someone to tell you that they found him,” she said. “When you’re just sitting here for hours upon hour and nobody’s found him yet it’s just torture.”

The boy’s father, Agustin Rosales, previously said the family warned Lucas to back up from the water and told him it was dangerous to get close.

Lucas’ sister, Da’najiah Wakefield, said he was playing near her and their father but left to join other family members so he wouldn’t scare the fish.

A family member said they heard something fall and a splash, as well as someone crying, Da’najaih said.

The family searched and called for Lucas for about 15 minutes before they called police.

Police said foul play is not suspected.