Dayton NAACP leaders recognized at national conference

“It’s a humbling experience to be recognized nationally by your peers for the work done in your local community, especially with limited resources,” Foward said in a statement.

Implementing national priorities

NAACP branches receive the Thalheimer Award annually as recognition for their work toward implementing the organization’s strategic priorities.

Those priorities include: building membership, advancing civil rights and compliance, enhancing legal advocacy, promoting economic empowerment, ensuring educational equity, supporting health advocacy, increasing civic and political engagement and strengthening the criminal justice system.

“Our team works tirelessly, without pay, to uplift and advocate for the people of the Dayton region. I’m incredibly proud of their commitment, talent and generosity,” Foward said.

First established in 1944 through a grant from Ross Thalheimer — a philosopher and sociology instructor at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington who was also president of the Thalheimer Foundation Inc. — the award has long recognized excellence in grassroots advocacy and civil rights programming.

“It makes all those long hours strategizing, meeting and organizing worth it. Recognition like this validates the impact we’re having,” said Tom Roberts, second vice president of the Dayton NAACP and president of the Ohio Conference NAACP.

Foward attended the national convention with 13 adult members of the local branch and 13 youth and college members, representing the Littlejohn Junior Youth Council, Move Foward Thurgood Marshall High School Chapter, Dayton Youth Council and the Dayton ACT-SO Youth Program.

Showcasing local talent on national stage

The 48th NAACP National ACT-SO Awards also took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, where seven high school students represented the Dayton Branch NAACP in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) national competition.

Their participation marks a significant achievement, the Dayton NAACP said, and it showcases the academic excellence, creativity and talent of Dayton’s youth on a national stage. This includes four local students who performed as part of the National ACT-SO Choir during the awards show.

Dayton ACT-SO Youth Program competitors showcased their talents in a variety of disciplines:

Ramah Lindsey (junior, Stivers School for the Arts) – Photography & music vocal contemporary

Judah Lindsey (junior, Stivers) – Sculpture

Anaiyah Rogers (senior, Stivers) – Music instrumental classical

Maya Thompson (junior, Kettering Fairmont) – Music vocal classical

Zion Brown (freshman, Stivers) – Painting

Mayah Epps (senior, Stivers) – Written and poetry performance

Malynn Saka (sophomore, Columbus St. Francis-DeSales) – Entrepreneurship

They were chaperoned by Cedric McGhee, ACT-SO Committee Chair, and Sylvan Davis, ACT-SO Committee Co-Chair.

“It was inspiring to see such talented young people compete at the highest level,” said Foward.

“This was a great opportunity for our youth to gain national exposure and engage with not only with other competitors, but also with the judges, who are professionals in their respective areas of expertise,” said Foward.

The Dayton Branch’s impact extended beyond competition. Several members of the Dayton NAACP were elected to national leadership roles, including:

Foward was elected chairman of the NAACP National Credentials Committee

A’Mariyana Bennett-Crowder was elected to the NAACP National Credentials Committee

Christina D. Jones was elected vice chair for NAACP Region III Youth and College Division

Founded in 1915, the Dayton Branch of the NAACP is the city’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members remain committed to the mission of informing, educating and empowering citizens in the pursuit of justice, equity and equal opportunity for all Americans, the organization said.

The 116th NAACP National Convention attendees

Notable attendees included:

Tiwona Foward, adviser of Move Foward Thurgood Marshall Chapter

Tom Roberts, second vice president and president of the Ohio Conference NAACP

Mattie P. White, first vice president

Willie A. Terrell, Jr., third vice president

Colin L. Kimuli, secretary

Jo. A. Lovelace Hill, treasurer

Roland Winburn, Economic Development chair

Chris R. Cortner, Executive Committee member

Gary J. Leppla, Esq., Legal Redress and Environmental & Climate Justice chair

Dinah M. Williams, Membership and Life Membership chair

Pamela D. Sloan, co-adviser of the Littlejohn Junior Youth Council

Youth leaders in attendance included: