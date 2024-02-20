Dayton ombudsman: Man’s Medicaid reinstated after office intervenes in process

The Ombudsman office contacted the man and learned his Medicaid was terminated because he was told he had a Wright Patt Credit Union account when he did not have an account. He stated submitting proof that he did not have an account but was still unsuccessful in getting his Medicaid reinstated. He asked the Ombudsman office to intervene.

The Ombudsman reached out to Montgomery County Job and Family Services on the man’s behalf. Montgomery County Job and Family Services indicated it was unaware he had turned in all the proper verifications. This man’s case was sitting, waiting for a caseworker to review it.

Montgomery County Job and Family Services then reviewed the man’s case and reinstated his Medicaid back to the date of it closing. The Ombudsman relayed the information to the client and his case manager.

The Ombudsman Column, a production of the Joint Office of Citizens’ Complaints, summarizes selected problems that citizens have had with government services, schools and nursing homes in the Dayton area. Contact the Ombudsman by writing to us at 11 W. Monument Ave., Suite 606, Dayton 45402, call 937-223-4613, or by electronic mail at ombudsman@dayton-ombudsman.org.