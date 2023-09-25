Dayton police ask public’s help to find missing child

Dayton Police are asking the public for help in searching for a 11-year-old child who went missing in the Dayton area.

The girl’s name is Jessie Marie Haynes. She went missing early Monday morning from Greenway Street around 7:45 a.m., according to the Dayton Police Department.

She was last seen with her hair in two pigtails and wearing tan pants, a red shirt and a sweatshirt. Haynes had a pink and white backpack and was wearing Crocs.

This picture is approximately 18 months old and she looks older than seen in this picture, police said.

She reportedly refused to go to school Monday morning and ran away. It’s unusual for Jessie, who has not run away before, according to police.

She is approximately 4′4″and weighs 55 pounds. Jessie has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jessie Marie Haynes, please contact Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 937 222-7867 or here.