Dayton police ‘Carry the Load’ to honor fallen detective Jorge DelRio

The 12.3-mile part of the bicycle ride honoring DelRio begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Wright State University Police headquarters, 118 Campus Services Building, main campus. It ends at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. in Dayton, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department.

Detective Jorge DelRio, 55, served on the Dayton police force for nearly 30 years and spent most of his career as a task force officer for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. He was shot Nov. 4, 2019, while serving a search warrant on Ruskin Road as part of a DEA task force. He died of his injuries three days later, on Nov. 7, 2019. Dayton police said that DelRio served the public even in death as an organ donor and was the 25th Dayton officer to be killed in the line of duty.