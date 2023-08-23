Dayton police encourage using exchange zones after increase in theft

Dayton police are encouraging people to use the city’s “Safe Exchange Zones” after they have seen an increase in theft in internet sales where people then meet up in person, ranging from armed robbery to using counterfeit currency.

In a release, the police department said that there have been 40 incidents where people tried to sell an ATV or a dirt bike and the property was stolen during the transaction. There have also been at least 70 where a victim tried to buy or sell something and when meeting the other person it led to losing either the property or money, police said.

The crimes have mainly involved juveniles, police said.

Police said that there are red flags that people should watch for with online transactions, like not wanting to meet at a safe exchange zone, changing the location at the last minute or the other person not looking like their online picture.

The city’s four safe exchange zones are at 951 Washington St., 417 E. Helena St., 2721 Wayne Ave. and 248 Salem Ave., outside the department’s stations, which are manned 24 hours per day.