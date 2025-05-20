Dayton police investigating 2 weekend shootings, including one that seriously injured man

Police have responded to the same address in the past for weapons and large party complaints, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Crews transported him to the hospital in life-threatening condition. As of Tuesday the man is expected to survive his injuries, Sheldon said.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

A day later, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 100 block of Arlington Avenue for a person shot.

A 45-year-old man arrived at the hospital shortly after the police arrived on Arlington Avenue.

The man had non-life-threatening injuries, Sheldon said.

A motorcycle club was reportedly hosting a party when an altercation took place and multiple shots were fired.

The party organizer was cited for a nuisance party, Sheldon said.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man for misconduct at an emergency and obstructing official business.

The violent offenders unit is investigating.