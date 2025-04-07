Dayton Police make arrest in teenager’s downtown killing

David Lawrence, Dayton Public Schools superintendent, said the district planned to internally raise funds to assist the family with burial costs.

He said he and assistant superintendent Lisa Minor were able to visit the family on Saturday.

“I would say that we’re now mobilizing as a district to support that family, to help bury that young man,” Lawrence said.

While the incident occurred very close to the bus hub downtown, Lawrence said the district has not started discussing if students should stop using the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority, which high school students use instead of yellow buses.

Lawrence said the incident had been “devastating” for the community, noting that Dayton is a small town where most everyone knows someone else.

“So if you find any kids, cousins, nephews, anyone who’s very good friends with other folks in the family, certainly make sure that you reach out to us,” he said. “We can provide support.”

The community has already sent messages of support to both Dayton Public and the family.

“Several community members have texted and called and said, how can we help? Or, it’s been a tough weekend, prayers for you and your team,” Lawrence said. “And so I’m appreciative of that.”