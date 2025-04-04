Police responded to a shooting reported in downtown Dayton Friday morning.
Around 7:22 a.m., 911 caller reported a person who had been shot was inside of In & Out Restaurant at 27 S. Jefferson St.
The caller said the male had been shot in the stomach and came inside and sat down, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
Additional information about where the shooting happened or what led up to it was not available.
We will update this story as more information is released.
