Man sentenced in Trotwood deadly shooting, multi-county chase

Officers found 41-year-old David Robinson dead at the scene. A witness provided police with the description of a vehicle that fled with two occupants.

Hatfield was later identified as a passenger in the vehicle, which Miamisburg police found shortly after the shooting. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled and led officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase through several counties, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Hatfield reportedly threw evidence out of the vehicle during the chase.

The pursuit ended after troopers used stop sticks to flatten the vehicle’s tires, causing it to crash into a median near Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.