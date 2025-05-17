Breaking: Dayton police seek help finding 2 missing children

Dayton police asked for the public’s help in searching for two missing children Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Dayton Police Department said a 41-year-old woman named Sabrina Monegan took two children — Kyng-Legend Wilkerson, 1, and his 3-year-old brother Lamont Wilkerson Jr. — around 11:35 p.m. Friday night.

Monegan is described as 5-foot-6, 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

41-year-old woman named Sabrina Monegan.

The youngest Wilkerson has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a teal onesie with a whale and a Paw Patrol bookbag.

The older brother Wilkerson Jr. has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and black and white pants.

Kyng-Legend Wilkerson, 1, and his 3-year-old brother Lamont Wilkerson Jr.

Police said Monegan was driving a 2019 gray Honda HRV with an expired plate JTF5062, and was likely on her way to Florida.

If the vehicle, Monegan or the children are seen, it is recommended to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 225-4357, and contact local authorities where the contact occurs.

