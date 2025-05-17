Dayton police seek help finding 2 missing children

Monegan is described as 5-foot-6, 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The youngest Wilkerson has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a teal onesie with a whale and a Paw Patrol bookbag.

The older brother Wilkerson Jr. has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green shirt and black and white pants.

Police said Monegan was driving a 2019 gray Honda HRV with an expired plate JTF5062, and was likely on her way to Florida.

If the vehicle, Monegan or the children are seen, it is recommended to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 225-4357, and contact local authorities where the contact occurs.