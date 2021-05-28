dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton police stress road safety for Memorial Day weekend

Vehicles roll into Dayton's on the busiest highway Wednesday March 3, 2021. The pandemic put an end to six consecutive years of traffic growth on Interstate 75, but officials think traffic volumes will soon rebound on Dayton’s largest and busiest freeway.
Vehicles roll into Dayton's on the busiest highway Wednesday March 3, 2021. The pandemic put an end to six consecutive years of traffic growth on Interstate 75, but officials think traffic volumes will soon rebound on Dayton’s largest and busiest freeway.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Adrienne Oglesby, Staff Writer

As the Miami Valley prepares for one of the biggest travel weekends since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dayton police shared tips to keep motorists safe during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns advised residents to take their time on the roads, watch their speeds and maintain distance in between cars.

ExploreGas prices high as Memorial Day weekend arrives

With more people traveling and leaving their homes as pandemic restrictions ease, Cairns reminded people road patterns and conditions may have changed, noting construction zones on I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and U.S. 35 near Smithville Road.

“If you’re going to be out during the weekend we ask you to drive responsibly,” he said. “If you’re going to drink make sure you pre-plan your way to get home, whether that is using a ride share or using a designated driver.”

Party hosts and even bar and restaurant owners should also have a plan to ensure guests return home safely.

ExploreMemorial Day events: What’s happening in communities this weekend

Dayton police will also have extra patrols on the roads and highways, looking for impaired and distracted driving.

“Pay attention to the road conditions this year,” Cairns said. “There’s going to be a lot of people out this year and it’s probably going to be a little extra heavy traffic.”

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top