Dayton police stress road safety for Memorial Day weekend

As the Miami Valley prepares for one of the biggest travel weekends since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dayton police shared tips to keep motorists safe during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns advised residents to take their time on the roads, watch their speeds and maintain distance in between cars.
With more people traveling and leaving their homes as pandemic restrictions ease, Cairns reminded people road patterns and conditions may have changed, noting construction zones on I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and U.S. 35 near Smithville Road.
“If you’re going to be out during the weekend we ask you to drive responsibly,” he said. “If you’re going to drink make sure you pre-plan your way to get home, whether that is using a ride share or using a designated driver.”
Party hosts and even bar and restaurant owners should also have a plan to ensure guests return home safely.
Dayton police will also have extra patrols on the roads and highways, looking for impaired and distracted driving.
“Pay attention to the road conditions this year,” Cairns said. “There’s going to be a lot of people out this year and it’s probably going to be a little extra heavy traffic.”