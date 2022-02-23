Hamburger icon
Funeral, procession Thursday for Dayton officer who died of cancer

Officer Michael Saylors | Photo courtesy of the Dayton Police Department

Officer Michael Saylors | Photo courtesy of the Dayton Police Department

Local News
By Daniel Susco
48 minutes ago

The Dayton Police Department will hold a funeral with police honors followed by a procession for officer Michael Saylors, who died earlier this month due to cancer.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Christian Life Center at 3489 Little York Road in Butler Twp. The Christian Life Center will livestream the service on YouTube.

Following the service there will be a procession, expected to start around 12:45 p.m., to the Public Safety Building in downtown Dayton before returning.

Roads won’t be closed for the procession but major intersections may be affected as the procession moves through. This could cause traffic delays in parts of Butler Twp., Vandalia, Harrison Twp., Riverside and Dayton.

Saylors served with Dayton police for 22 years, most recently in the East Patrol Community Problem Response Team, Dayton police said.

