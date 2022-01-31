Hamburger icon
Dayton Public Schools hosting all-staff hiring event Wednesday

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
26 minutes ago

Dayton Public Schools is hiring for multiple positions during an all-staff hiring event Wednesday.

Open positions include administrators, bus paraprofessionals, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, mechanics, teachers and transportation logistics specialists.

The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DPS Community Room at 115 S. Ludlow St.

Candidates should bring their resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.

For more information or to apply online, visit daytonpublic.com/careers.

