Dayton Public Schools hosting all-staff hiring event Wednesday

Dayton Public Schools is hiring for multiple positions during an all-staff hiring event Wednesday.
Open positions include administrators, bus paraprofessionals, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, mechanics, teachers and transportation logistics specialists.
The hiring event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DPS Community Room at 115 S. Ludlow St.
Candidates should bring their resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may be extended at the time of the interview.
For more information or to apply online, visit daytonpublic.com/careers.
